Pictured is 2201 E. Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The nearly five-acre property features 35,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. (Image courtesy of Alterra IOS)
Alterra IOS Acquires Three Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ILLINOIS AND INDIANA — Alterra IOS has acquired three industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sites totaling 14 acres in metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. The parcels include 2201 E. Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village, Ill.; 22634 S. Frontage Road in Minooka, Ill.; and 300 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, Ind. All three properties are fully leased to a company in the equipment rental industry and feature more than 30,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS, is focused on heavy industrial and outdoor storage space.

