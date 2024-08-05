Alterra IOS Acquires Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Alterra IOS, an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) company, has acquired two IOS properties totaling 22.3 acres in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The sites include 4080 Business Park Drive and 2222 New World Drive. Both are located minutes from downtown, offering tenants convenient access to major interstates, national rail networks and international airports.

The property at 4080 Business Park Drive totals more than eight acres and features 20,120 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. A full-service trailer leasing provider entered into a long-term lease agreement at closing. Ascension Advisory negotiated the sale.

The facility at 2222 New World Drive includes 14 acres with 50,238 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. JLL brokered the sale.

Alterra now owns six sites in the Columbus area.