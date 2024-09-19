Thursday, September 19, 2024
Alterra IOS Acquires Two Sites Totaling 7.2 Acres in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Alterra IOS has acquired two industrial outdoor storage sites totaling 7.2 acres in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The sites at 8121 and 8223 Parkside Ave. are located within Bay 10 Business Park and house a combined 50,000 square feet of warehouse space. Lee & Associates brokered the sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Alterra IOS plans to make capital improvements into the sites, including adding speculative office space and a reinforced concrete yard at 8121 Parkside.

