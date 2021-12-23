Altman Breaks Ground on 449-Unit Apartment Community in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Altís Grand at Suncoast will be a 449-unit apartment community in Tampa. Altman Cos. plans to deliver the community by 2023.

TAMPA, FLA. — Altman Cos. has broken ground on Altís Grand at Suncoast, a 449-unit apartment community in Tampa. Rockpoint Group provided equity for the project, and PNC Bank provided debt. Construction is slated for completion by 2023.

Altís Grand at Suncoast will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Unit features include bathrooms equipped with dual sink vanities, a soaking tub, quartz countertops, 39-inch cabinets, frontload washers and dryers, stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances.

Community amenities include a fitness center, Starbucks cyber cafe, multiple coworking lounges, wellness treatment room, pool, private conference room, game room, indoor air-conditioned dog grooming spa, a multipurpose trail, pet park, hobby/craft room and a 24/7 automated package pickup station. Residents will enjoy membership to The Club, an onsite clubroom that will host activities including daily continental breakfast, Sunday brunch and “Wine Down Wednesdays.”

Altman plans for Altís Grand at Suncoast to achieve National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification, and the property’s sustainable initiatives will include 100 percent energy-efficient designer lighting, Energy Star refrigerators and dishwashers, high-efficiency water heaters and sub-metered water stations and electric car charging stations.