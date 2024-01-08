Altman Cos. Delivers 318-Unit Altís Blue Lake Multifamily Community in South Florida

LAKE WORTH, FLA. — The Altman Cos. has opened Altís Blue Lake, a 318-unit apartment community in Lake Worth, roughly 40 miles outside of Fort Lauderdale. Located on Jog Road, the property comprises residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The community’s 6,000-square-foot clubhouse features a heated swimming pool with cabanas, grilling stations and a pavilion. Amenities at the community also include a 24-hour fitness center, cyber café, a private conference room, game room, wellness treatment room, dog spa, multi-purpose trail and a pet park. Monthly rental rates at the community begin at $2,110, according to the property website.