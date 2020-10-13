REBusinessOnline

Altman Cos. Delivers 350-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Altis Grand at the Preserve include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, spa, playground, laundry facilities and a sundeck.

ODESSA, FLA. — The Altman Cos. has opened Altis Grand at the Preserve, a 350-unit multifamily community in Odessa. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool, spa, playground, laundry facilities and a sundeck. Rents range from $1,245 per month to $2,248 per month. The asset is situated at 2130 Leather Fern Drive, 24 miles north of downtown Tampa. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Altman Cos. manages the property.

