Altman Cos. to Open 350-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Tampa in Early June

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Altis Grand at The Preserve will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 722 to 1,479 square feet.

ODESSA, FLA. — The Altman Cos. is on schedule to open Altis Grand at The Preserve, a 350-unit apartment community in Odessa, in early June. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 722 to 1,479 square feet. Preleasing has begun and the company is offering virtual tours to prospective residents. Each unit will feature spa-inspired bathrooms equipped with dual sink vanities, a soaking tub and clear glass shower enclosures. The kitchens will offer quartz countertops and energy-efficient appliances. Communal amenities include a game room with pinball, billiards and shuffleboard; a movie theater with a 120-inch high-definition screen; wellness room with access to a virtual doctor, blood pressure machine and thermometers; fitness center; and a heated saltwater pool with cabanas. The property is located at the intersection of Suncoast Parkway and State Road 54, 23 miles north of downtown Tampa.