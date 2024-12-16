Altman Living Opens 230-Unit Altis Grand Lake Willis Apartments in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Altman Living has opened Phase II of Altís Grand Lake Willis, a 230-unit luxury apartment community in Orlando. The second phase is situated adjacent to the first phase of the community, which welcomed residents to the city’s O-Town West neighborhood last year.

Located at 6260 Juniper Pine Way, the garden-style complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 707 to 1,248 square feet in size, with monthly rental rates spanning $1,750 to $2,700.

Amenities include a resident and business lounge, heated saltwater pool, an outdoor entertainment zone complete with a fireplace, TVs, Wi-Fi and ping-pong, an onsite pet park and cyber café, steam rooms, movie theater, virtual gaming space and a private sports simulator. The development is also National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certified, featuring sustainable elements such as energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances, Energy Star-rated refrigerators and dishwashers and high-efficiency water heaters.