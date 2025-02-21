Altman Logistics, PCCP Begin Vertical Construction of 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between Altman Logistics Properties and PCCP has begun vertical construction of the first phase of Apex Logistics Park at Delray, an approximately 200,000-square-foot, Class A logistics building in Delray Beach. The first phase of the development is slated for completion in the second quarter, with an additional 472,000 square feet planned for a total of three industrial buildings.

Spanning 40 acres, Apex Logistics Park is expected to include 36-foot ceiling heights, 215 parking spaces, 45 dock doors and direct access and frontage to US Highway 441. Additional sustainable elements of the property will feature R-19 roof insulation and solar-ready roofing, electric vehicle charging stations, indoor air quality enhancements, interior LED lighting and advanced exterior lighting control systems.

Christopher Thomson and Matthew McAllister of Cushman & Wakefield will lead leasing efforts for the property.

Altman Logistics Properties has several other projects underway across Florida, including plans to break ground on an approximately 202,000-square-foot industrial development in Lakeland and an estimated 182,000-square-foot warehouse logistics facility in Davie.