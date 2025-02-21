Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Apex Logistics Park at Delray is slated for completion in the second quarter.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Altman Logistics, PCCP Begin Vertical Construction of 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between Altman Logistics Properties and PCCP has begun vertical construction of the first phase of Apex Logistics Park at Delray, an approximately 200,000-square-foot, Class A logistics building in Delray Beach. The first phase of the development is slated for completion in the second quarter, with an additional 472,000 square feet planned for a total of three industrial buildings.

Spanning 40 acres, Apex Logistics Park is expected to include 36-foot ceiling heights, 215 parking spaces, 45 dock doors and direct access and frontage to US Highway 441. Additional sustainable elements of the property will feature R-19 roof insulation and solar-ready roofing, electric vehicle charging stations, indoor air quality enhancements, interior LED lighting and advanced exterior lighting control systems.

Christopher Thomson and Matthew McAllister of Cushman & Wakefield will lead leasing efforts for the property.

Altman Logistics Properties has several other projects underway across Florida, including plans to break ground on an approximately 202,000-square-foot industrial development in Lakeland and an estimated 182,000-square-foot warehouse logistics facility in Davie.

You may also like

Matthews Real Estate Facilitates Sale of Two Multifamily...

Urban Innovations Completes Retail Build-Out for Baggu in...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF...

Five New Tenants to Open at Mixed-Use Development...

Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory...

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 30,462 SF Industrial...

HPM Tops Out 412-Bed Residence Hall at Mississippi...

Crescent Communities Opens 277-Unit Novel Independence Park Apartments...

Up Campus Student Living to Break Ground on...