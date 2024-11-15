Friday, November 15, 2024
Altman to Develop 140,000 SF Industrial Project in Parsippany, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A division of Altman, a South Florida-based investment firm formerly known as BBX Capital, will develop Apex Logistics at Parsippany, a 140,000-square-foot industrial project in Northern New Jersey. The 10.5-acre site is located about 30 miles from multiple air and seaports and currently houses an office building. Altman is developing the project in partnership with Renard Investments and DHS Real Estate Investment Management. Construction is expected to begin early next year and to last about a year.

