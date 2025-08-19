Altmark Group Receives $96M Loan for Refinancing of Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator The Altmark Group has received a $96 million loan for the refinancing of The Motto, a 24-story apartment building located in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. Designed by Woods Bagot, The Motto offers 264 units, 80 of which are reserved as affordable housing, in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include coworking lounges, a resident sky lounge, rooftop terrace with barbecue grills and fire pits and a fitness center. Brad Domenico, Gideon Gil, Jack Subers and Frank Stanislaski of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of The Altmark Group.