Alto Opens 16,000 SF Headquarters Office in Dallas Design District
DALLAS — Ridesharing services provider Alto has opened its 16,000-square-foot headquarters office at 141 Manufacturing St. in the Dallas Design District. The space offers a rooftop lounge and kitchen and walking trails. Stream Realty Partners represented Alto in the lease negotiations. Quadrant Investment Properties owns the building, and Transwestern provides leasing services.
