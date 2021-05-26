ALTO Real Estate Funds Purchases Lincoln Road Retail Property in Miami Beach for $18.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The property comprises two suites located at 900 and 904 Lincoln Road, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — ALTO Real Estate Funds has purchased a 7,142-square-foot retail property located in Miami Beach for $18.9 million. The property is situated along Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s high street retail corridor. The seller was Gombinski Properties, who bought the property in 1985. Ran Ziv and Sean Shahar Ziv of GLT Group Brokerage represented the seller and the buyer.

The property comprises two suites located at 900 and 904 Lincoln Road, at the corner of Jefferson Avenue. The corner building underwent a complete renovation in 2016 and now has restored façades, high ceilings and large glass storefronts. The 900 suite is leased to Aerie, the underwear and activewear subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitter. Dallas-based ALTO expects to lease the vacant 904 store by next year. Jonathan Carter of Colliers International South Florida is in charge of leasing.

Lincoln Road is a one-mile corridor located close to the Miami Beach Convention Center, hotels, restaurants and beaches. It features brands such as Nike’s only flagship store in Florida, the largest H&M and Zara stores in the Southeast and an Apple store. Lincoln Road features more than 800,000 square feet of retail and restaurants space.