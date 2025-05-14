Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Quebec-Square-Denver-CO.jpg
Situated in east Denver, Quebec Square offers 207,611 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

ALTO Real Estate Funds Sells Quebec Square Power Center in Denver for $56.7M

by Amy Works

DENVER — ALTO Real Estate Funds has completed the disposition of Quebec Square, a retail power center in east Denver. Big Ben Private Real Estate I LP, with Capital Asset Management serving as the fund manager, purchased the property for $56.7 million. Built in 2002-2003 on 22.1 acres, Quebec Square features 207,611 square feet of retail space at 7506 E. 36th Ave. Tenants at the property include Ross Dress for Less, Office Depot, PetSmart, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Five Below. The center is shadow anchored by Walmart, The Home Depot and Sam’s Club. Jason Schmidt and Austin Snedden of JLL Capital Markets’ Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

