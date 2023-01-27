REBusinessOnline

ALTO Real Estate to Develop 271,339 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — ALTO Real Estate Investments, a developer with three offices in the United States and one in Israel, will build a 271,339-square-foot industrial project in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The development, named ALTO Intermodal 45, will be located less than a mile from I-45 and the Union Pacific Intermodal railway and will feature 40-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter and to be complete by the end of the year. Colliers will market the development for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  