ALTO Real Estate to Develop 271,339 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas
WILMER, TEXAS — ALTO Real Estate Investments, a developer with three offices in the United States and one in Israel, will build a 271,339-square-foot industrial project in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The development, named ALTO Intermodal 45, will be located less than a mile from I-45 and the Union Pacific Intermodal railway and will feature 40-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter and to be complete by the end of the year. Colliers will market the development for lease.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.