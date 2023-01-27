ALTO Real Estate to Develop 271,339 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WILMER, TEXAS — ALTO Real Estate Investments, a developer with three offices in the United States and one in Israel, will build a 271,339-square-foot industrial project in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The development, named ALTO Intermodal 45, will be located less than a mile from I-45 and the Union Pacific Intermodal railway and will feature 40-foot clear heights. Construction is scheduled to begin during the first quarter and to be complete by the end of the year. Colliers will market the development for lease.