Alton Industries Buys 19-Acre Plot in Henderson, Nevada for New Headquarters

HENDERSON, NEV. — Alton Industries has purchased a 19-acre parcel of land in Henderson for $13.6 million. The global manufacturer plans to build a 200,000-square-foot facility to use as its West Coast headquarters on the land.

The site was a land assemblage totaling three parcels on Whitney Mesa Drive near Sunset Boulevard and Mountain Vista Street.

Chris Lexis, Joe Leavitt and Scott Donaghe of Avison Young represented the sellers, Roseman University of Health Sciences and the City of Henderson.