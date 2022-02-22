REBusinessOnline

Altoz to Expand Manufacturing Space in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Altoz will add a new 62,500-square-foot facility, which is slated for completion by this fall.

RED LAKE FALLS, MINN. — Altoz Inc. is expanding its manufacturing space in Red Lake Falls, a city in northwest Minnesota. The outdoor power equipment company will add a new 62,500-square-foot facility, which is slated for completion by this fall. The development marks the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project, which will bring the company’s combined space to more than 400,000 square feet between Red Lake Falls and Greenbush. The new facility will accommodate state-of-the-art metal fabrication equipment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  