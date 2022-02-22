Altoz to Expand Manufacturing Space in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota

Altoz will add a new 62,500-square-foot facility, which is slated for completion by this fall.

RED LAKE FALLS, MINN. — Altoz Inc. is expanding its manufacturing space in Red Lake Falls, a city in northwest Minnesota. The outdoor power equipment company will add a new 62,500-square-foot facility, which is slated for completion by this fall. The development marks the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project, which will bring the company’s combined space to more than 400,000 square feet between Red Lake Falls and Greenbush. The new facility will accommodate state-of-the-art metal fabrication equipment.