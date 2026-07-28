Alturas Capital Partners Acquires 421,000 SF Legends at Sparks Marina in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, NEV. — Idaho-based Alturas Capital Partners has purchased Legends at Sparks Marina, a 421,000-square-foot mixed-use lifestyle center in Sparks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction, which closed on July 23, will be added to the Alturas Real Estate Fund. This acquisition brings the company’s assets under management to $850 million and 4.6 million square feet.

Legends at Sparks Marina features national and regional tenants, including H&M, Nike, Sephora, Five Below, Yard House, Galaxy Theatres, Burlington and Cavender’s.