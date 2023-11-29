Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
9490-S-300-West-Salt-Lake-City-UT
The 121,197-square-foot Sandy Commerce Park in Salt Lake City is fully leased to eight tenants.
AcquisitionsLoansOfficeUtahWestern

Alturas Capital Partners Buys 121,197 SF Sandy Commerce Park Office Building in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of and financing for Sandy Commerce Park, a Class A creative office property at 9490 S 300 West in Salt Lake City. Nuveen Real Estate sold the asset to Alturas Capital Partners for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2017, the five-story 121,197-square-foot building features 25,000-square-foot average floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and 360-degree views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to eight tenants with an average weighted lease term of 3.7 years.

Phil Brierly and Cole Macadaeg of JLL’s investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal. Mark Root and Will Haass of JLL’s debt advisory team secured a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a life insurance company for the buyer.

You may also like

Passco, Greystone Purchase One Riverwalk Apartments in Knoxville...

JLL Arranges $92.3M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Ziegler Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

MWest, BGO Receive $47.5M Refinancing for The View...

Gantry Arranges $21.6M Construction Loan for Los Angeles...

Stos Partners Acquires 49,513 SF Industrial Complex in...

Gelt Ventures Sells 677-Unit South Pasadena Storage in...

Largo Capital Arranges $17M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $7.2M Sale of Northern New...