Alturas Capital Partners Buys 121,197 SF Sandy Commerce Park Office Building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of and financing for Sandy Commerce Park, a Class A creative office property at 9490 S 300 West in Salt Lake City. Nuveen Real Estate sold the asset to Alturas Capital Partners for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2017, the five-story 121,197-square-foot building features 25,000-square-foot average floorplates, floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and 360-degree views of the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to eight tenants with an average weighted lease term of 3.7 years.

Phil Brierly and Cole Macadaeg of JLL’s investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal. Mark Root and Will Haass of JLL’s debt advisory team secured a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a life insurance company for the buyer.