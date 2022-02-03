REBusinessOnline

Alturas Real Estate Purchases 93,005 SF Tucson Fiesta Shopping Center in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Tucson-Fiesta-Tucson-AZ

Three major retailers in the discount furniture, clothing and golf industries are tenants at the 93,005-square-foot Tucson Fiesta in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Eagle, Idaho-based Alturas Real Estate Funds has acquired Tucson Fiesta, a retail center at 4215, 4225 and 4235 N. Oracle Road in Tucson. EVT Tucson Fiesta sold the asset for $14.6 million.

Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

Three major retailers in the discount furniture, clothing and golf industries fully occupy the 93,005-square-foot property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  