Alturas Real Estate Purchases 93,005 SF Tucson Fiesta Shopping Center in Arizona
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Eagle, Idaho-based Alturas Real Estate Funds has acquired Tucson Fiesta, a retail center at 4215, 4225 and 4235 N. Oracle Road in Tucson. EVT Tucson Fiesta sold the asset for $14.6 million.
Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.
Three major retailers in the discount furniture, clothing and golf industries fully occupy the 93,005-square-foot property.
