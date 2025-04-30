Altus Equity Group Buys 1,225-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Altus Equity Group, an investment firm with offices in Texas, South Carolina and California, has purchased a portfolio of six multifamily properties totaling 1,225 units in the West Texas city of Odessa. Altus acquired the garden-style properties, which had a collective occupancy rate of 92 percent at the time of sale, in partnership with Wellings Capital. Drew Garza led the team at Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, that brokered the sale of the portfolio. Rocco Mandala led the CBRE debt placement team that originated acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was not disclosed.