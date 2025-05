ST. LOUIS — Altus Properties has sold CIBC Place, a 170,157-square-foot, 10-story office building located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd. in St. Louis. Bryan King of King Realty Advisors represented the buyer, and the seller was unrepresented. The purchaser was Jim Onder, attorney and founder of the OnderLaw firm, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. The buyer will occupy about 6,000 square feet, leaving the building fully leased. Altus was retained as property manager.