Aluminum Can Manufacturer to Open 450,000 SF Industrial Facility in Waco, Create 120 Jobs

WACO, TEXAS — Envases Group, a Mexico-based provider of aluminum cans, will open a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Waco. Operations at the facility are expected to create about 120 full-time jobs, with another 500 or so jobs to be created through construction and indirect uses such as building maintenance and product distribution. The Waco operation will focus on aluminum beverage containers commonly used for soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages. Completion is slated for late 2021. Founded in 1993, Envases Group owns and operates 56 plants, three sales offices and seven distribution centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.