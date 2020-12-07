REBusinessOnline

Aluminum Can Manufacturer to Open 450,000 SF Industrial Facility in Waco, Create 120 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Envases Group, a Mexico-based provider of aluminum cans, will open a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Waco. Operations at the facility are expected to create about 120 full-time jobs, with another 500 or so jobs to be created through construction and indirect uses such as building maintenance and product distribution. The Waco operation will focus on aluminum beverage containers commonly used for soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, teas and non-carbonated beverages. Completion is slated for late 2021. Founded in 1993, Envases Group owns and operates 56 plants, three sales offices and seven distribution centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  