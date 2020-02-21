Alumni Ventures Signs 11,006 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Venture capital firm Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) has signed an 11,006-square-foot office lease in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. The firm plans to occupy its new space on the 18th floor of an office building at 183 Madison Ave. beginning this summer. AVG is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, and this office will be the firm’s first in New York City. Jason Frazier of CBRE represented AVG in the lease negotiations. Andrew Sachs, Tim Gibson and Josh Gosin led a Newmark Knight Frank team that represented the landlord, APF Properties.