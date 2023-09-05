Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
300-Banyan_West-Palm-Beach-Fla
300 Banyan is situated within the Banyan & Olive development in West Palm Beach, Fla.
FloridaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Alvarez & Marsal Capital Signs Lease at 12-Story Office Development in West Palm Beach

by Hayden Spiess

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Alvarez & Marsal Capital (AMC) has signed a lease at 300 Banyan, a 12-story office development currently under construction in West Palm Beach. Situated within Brand Atlantic and Wheelock Street Capital’s Banyan & Olive development, the property includes six floors of office space, as well as an 8,000-square-foot restaurant and six-story parking garage. The building features 20,000-square-foot floor plates with shaded private terraces on every other floor, floor-to-ceiling glass and ceiling heights of over 13 feet. Amenities at the building include an indoor-outdoor gym, loggia and lounge and golf simulator lounge. 

You may also like

Newbond Holdings Acquires 130-Room Aloft Hotel in Downtown...

Terra Sells 16000 Pines Market Retail Center in...

Terra Alma Begins Leasing 11,000 SF of Retail...

Trinity Partners Arranges Office Leases Totaling 20,000 SF...

Alive Telecom Signs 74,978 SF Industrial Lease in...

Workbox Opens New Coworking Location in Columbus, Ohio

CBRE Relocates Grand Rapids Office, Expands Footprint

RobotLAB Signs 26,000 SF Office Lease in Southlake,...

Chevron Acquires 77 Acres in Metro Houston, Plans...