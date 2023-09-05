Alvarez & Marsal Capital Signs Lease at 12-Story Office Development in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Alvarez & Marsal Capital (AMC) has signed a lease at 300 Banyan, a 12-story office development currently under construction in West Palm Beach. Situated within Brand Atlantic and Wheelock Street Capital’s Banyan & Olive development, the property includes six floors of office space, as well as an 8,000-square-foot restaurant and six-story parking garage. The building features 20,000-square-foot floor plates with shaded private terraces on every other floor, floor-to-ceiling glass and ceiling heights of over 13 feet. Amenities at the building include an indoor-outdoor gym, loggia and lounge and golf simulator lounge.