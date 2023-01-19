Alvarez & Marsal Capital Underway on 204,000 SF Office Redevelopment Project in Plano

The site of ELEVAR, an office redevelopment in Plano, formerly housed an offshoot campus of SMU. The development team has completed preconstruction activities and is in the process of securing permits and approvals for the next steps of the project.

PLANO, TEXAS — California-based Alvarez & Marsal Capital Real Estate is underway on construction of a four-building, 204,000-square-foot office redevelopment project in Plano. Southern Methodist University (SMU) previously occupied the 16-acre site at 5228-5240 Tennyson Parkway, which can support a single or multiple users. Amenities at the new campus, which will be known as ELEVAR, will include a fitness center, conference center and a bistro lounge. Construction is slated for a third-quarter completion. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development for lease.