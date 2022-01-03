AMAC Breaks Ground on 203-Unit Multifamily Project in Lewisville, Texas

AMAC expects to complete its new multifamily project in Lewisville in fall 2023.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — AMAC, a national investment and development firm, has broken ground on a 203-unit multifamily project that will be located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Designed by locally based architecture firm HEDK, the property will feature one- and two-bedroom units respectively averaging 724 and 1,134 square feet, as well as three retail spaces. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, grilling areas, dog wash, lounge and clubroom. Truist is providing $29.3 million in construction financing for the project. Completion is slated for fall 2023.