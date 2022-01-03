REBusinessOnline

AMAC Breaks Ground on 203-Unit Multifamily Project in Lewisville, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AMAC-Holdings-Lewisville

AMAC expects to complete its new multifamily project in Lewisville in fall 2023.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — AMAC, a national investment and development firm, has broken ground on a 203-unit multifamily project that will be located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Designed by locally based architecture firm HEDK, the property will feature one- and two-bedroom units respectively averaging 724 and 1,134 square feet, as well as three retail spaces. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, grilling areas, dog wash, lounge and clubroom. Truist is providing $29.3 million in construction financing for the project. Completion is slated for fall 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  