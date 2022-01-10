REBusinessOnline

AMAC Purchases Multifamily Property in Charlotte for $113M

Steele Creek at Rivergate

Built in May 2021, Steele Creek Rivergate offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with units averaging 1,053 square feet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New York City-based AMAC has purchased Steele Creek Rivergate, a 408-unit garden-style multifamily property in Charlotte, for $113 million. Austin Green, Alex McDermott, Caleb Troop and Rhodes Marley of Charlotte-based Capstone Apartment Brokers represented the seller, Lucas Development, in the transaction.

Built in May 2021, Steele Creek Rivergate offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with units averaging 1,053 square feet. Unit features include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and plank flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, cyber café, pool, grilling stations, playground and multiple pet parks.

Located at 12509 Park Sharon Court, the Class A property is situated close to Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as well as Interstate 77 and Highway 49. Steele Creek Rivergate sits directly behind the Rivergate Shopping Center, providing renters direct access to a Super Target.

AMAC plans to renovate the property, including adding outdoor amenity space, inserting a package room and creating work-from-home spaces for residents.

