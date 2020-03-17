REBusinessOnline

Amazon Acquires Lord & Taylor Office Building in Manhattan for $1.15B

Amazon will use the office building as its New York City headquarters.

NEW YORK CITY — Amazon has acquired the Lord & Taylor office building in Midtown Manhattan for $1.15 billion, according to the New York Post. The e-commerce giant will use the 660,000-square-foot building at 424-434 Fifth Ave as its New York City headquarters, which will house several thousand employees. A partnership of investors including WeWork-owner Rhone Capital and Saks Fifth Avenue-owner Hudson’s Bay Co. sold the building. The Post reports that as part of the agreement, Amazon will pay $750 million in construction loans that WeWork borrowed to renovate the building. The acquisition follows Amazon’s scrapped plan to open a 4 million-square-foot HQ2 headquarters in Queens, which would have housed 25,000 employees.

