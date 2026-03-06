Friday, March 6, 2026
Mohawk-Valley-Industrial-Center-Florida-New-York
The industrial development site known as Mohawk Valley Industrial Center in Florida, New York, is located d less than two miles from Exit 27 of the New York State Thruway (I-90). The location puts users within a four-hour drive of more than 115 million consumers, according to JLL, which brokered the sale of the site.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Amazon Buys 143-Acre Industrial Development Site in Florida, New York

by Taylor Williams

FLORIDA, N.Y. — Amazon has purchased a 143-acre industrial development site in Florida, located about 65 miles northwest of New York City near the New York-New Jersey border. The fully entitled site is located along State Highway 5 and has all major utilities already in place. Amazon did not announce specific development plans for the site, but the facility will be known as Mohawk Valley Industrial Center. Jim Panczykowski of JLL led a team that marketed the site on behalf of the seller, regional investment and development firm Winstanley Enterprises.

