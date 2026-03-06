Amazon Buys 143-Acre Industrial Development Site in Florida, New York

FLORIDA, N.Y. — Amazon has purchased a 143-acre industrial development site in Florida, located about 65 miles northwest of New York City near the New York-New Jersey border. The fully entitled site is located along State Highway 5 and has all major utilities already in place. Amazon did not announce specific development plans for the site, but the facility will be known as Mohawk Valley Industrial Center. Jim Panczykowski of JLL led a team that marketed the site on behalf of the seller, regional investment and development firm Winstanley Enterprises.