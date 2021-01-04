Amazon Chooses Carencro as Site for First Fulfillment Center in Louisiana

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Louisiana, Southeast

CARENCRO, LA. — Amazon has chosen Carencro for a new $100 million fulfillment center, its first in the state of Louisiana. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant currently operates three delivery centers and seven Whole Foods stores in the state. The property is expected to house 500 full-time employees upon completion, which is slated for the end of 2021. The asset will be situated in Lafayette Parish at the former site of the original Evangeline Downs Casino and Racetrack, near Interstates 49 and 10. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items, such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. Amazon expects the facility to span 1 million square feet.