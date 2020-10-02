REBusinessOnline

Amazon Debuts 308,000 SF Sortation Facility in Kyle, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Amazon has debuted its 308,000-square-foot sortation facility within Kyle Crossing Business Park in Central Texas. This facility is being used to sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery to customers. More than 1,130 full- and part-time associate jobs have already been created through the opening of the facility, which is located just off Interstate 35. California-based Majestic Realty Co. owns the building.

