Amazon Enters Pharmacy Market Offering Online Ordering, Two-Day Delivery for Prescription Drugs

Posted on by in Company News, Healthcare, Washington, Western

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has launched two pharmacy offerings — Amazon Pharmacy and Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit — enabling customers to purchase and complete prescription medication transactions, as well as access savings on medications when paying without insurance, through the Amazon website or its mobile app.

Starting this week, customers age 18 or older will have access to Amazon Pharmacy services in 45 states, excluding Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Minnesota. The pharmacy service will accept most forms of insurance and offer discounts on generic and brand-name medications when paying without insurance.

As of close on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Amazon shares rose 0.15 percent to $3,135.66. However, stocks of national pharmacies tumbled following the company’s announcement. CVS/pharmacy dropped 8.6 percent, Walgreens lost 9.6 percent and Rite Aid dipped 16.3 percent. Additionally, GoodRx, which helps customers find the best prices on medications, slid 22.5 percent.

