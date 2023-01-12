REBusinessOnline

Amazon Housing Equity Fund Provides $18.8M Loan for Affordable Housing Project in Nashville

Set to open in late 2024, Harpeth Valley Apartments will feature units that are affordable to households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) through 2072.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Amazon Housing Equity Fund has provided an $18.8 million construction loan for Harpeth Valley Apartments, a 251-unit, garden-style affordable housing development located at 8101 McCrory Lane in Nashville. The fund is Amazon’s more than $2 billion commitment to create and preserve affordable housing in the markets where it has corporate campuses: Seattle, Northern Virginia and Nashville. C.W. Early of JLL arranged the long-term, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Elmington Capital.

Set for completion in late 2024, Harpeth Valley will feature units that are affordable to households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) through 2072. The property will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, onsite management, bike storage and common area Wi-Fi.

