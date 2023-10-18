Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Amazon Launches Two Delivery Centers Totaling 285,000 SF in Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

GLASTONBURY AND SOUTH WINDSOR, CONN. — Amazon has launched two delivery centers totaling 285,000 square feet in Connecticut. The facilities in Glastonbury and South Windsor respectively total 105,000 and 180,000 square feet and will employ more than 250 people on full- and part-time bases over the next few months. Amazon delivery stations offer entrepreneurs opportunities to build their own businesses delivering packages and independent contractors the flexibility to create their own distribution schedules.

