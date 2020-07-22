REBusinessOnline

Amazon Leases 530,400 SF Within Indiana Industrial Park

The newly constructed building is situated within Whiteland Exchange.

WHITELAND, IND. — Amazon has leased a newly constructed, 530,400-square-foot industrial building within Whiteland Exchange in suburban Indianapolis. The 2.4 million-square-foot industrial business park is located at I-65 and Whiteland Road. Avison Young is the exclusive listing agent for the 167-acre development. Sean McHale and Peter Seoane of Avison Young represented the developer, Jones Development Co. in the new lease with Amazon. With the completion of this lease, Jones plans to begin its next speculative project at Whiteland Exchange.

