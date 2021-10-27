Amazon Opens 350,000 SF Robotics Facility Near Boston, Adds 200 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has opened a 350,000-square-foot robotics facility in Westborough, about 30 miles west of Boston, a move that adds about 200 new jobs to the regional economy. The facility will feature corporate offices, research and development labs and manufacturing space for the production of mobile drive units, which are used for inventory selection and transportation in the company’s automated warehouses. Amazon also operates a robotics facility in North Reading, Massachusetts.