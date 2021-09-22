Amazon Opens First Fulfillment Center in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Amazon has opened its first fulfillment center in the state of North Dakota. The more than 1 million-square-foot facility opened on Sunday, Sept. 19 in Fargo and is expected to create more than 1,000 full-time jobs. Associates pick, pack and ship bulky or large-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. Amazon also operates a delivery station in West Fargo.