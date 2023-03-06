REBusinessOnline

Amazon Pauses Construction on HQ2 Corporate Campus in Arlington, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Amazon has paused construction on the second phase of its 5.4 million-square-foot HQ2 development in Arlington, reports Bloomberg. The developer, JBG Smith, previously announced that the first phase of the headquarters, which comprises 2.1 million square feet, is scheduled for delivery this summer. The delay will affect the second, 3.3 million-square-foot Pen Place phase, plans for which include three office buildings and a biophilic, double-helix amenity center dubbed The Helix. The pause coincides with recent layoffs, and John Schoettler, the real estate chief for the company, did not disclose a new start date for construction, though he says Amazon remains committed to the National Landing area.





