REBusinessOnline

Amazon Plans to Build Four Operations Sites in Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

Amazon facility

Amazon plans to break ground on a new Birmingham delivery station this month at Capital Park at Westport.

HUNTSVILLE, MONTGOMERY AND BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has unveiled plans to build four new operations sites in Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham. The company will build two new fulfillment centers in Huntsville, a receiving center in Montgomery and a delivery station in Birmingham.

In Huntsville, Amazon recently opened a fulfillment center that allows Amazon employees to pick, pack and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment or rugs. Additionally, the 1 million-square-foot facility uses technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment. In 2022, Amazon plans to open another new fulfillment center in Huntsville. The 1 million-square-foot facility will be designed to receive, store and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances and will also use advance technologies and energy-efficient PIT equipment. The facility will provide more than 250 full-time jobs, according to Amazon.

Also in 2022, Amazon plans open an inbound cross-dock facility in Montgomery. The 650,000-square-foot facility will be used to receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. The property will provide more than 500 full-time jobs, according to the retailer.

Lastly, Amazon plans to break ground on a new Birmingham delivery station this month at Capital Park at Westport. Capital Park at Westport received an AdvantageSite designation, which means the community development organization successfully completed a comprehensive site documentation process. Located north of Hyundai Boulevard between Interstate 65 and Highway 31, the facility is 4.5 miles from the Montgomery Regional Airport. The new station is expected to cost about $100 million in capital investments.

This is not the first time that Amazon has expanded in the state. In May 2021, the internet retailer announced its plans to open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Huntsville. Amazon has created over 9,000 jobs in Alabama and has invested more than $1 billion in the state’s infrastructure and compensation to employees. By the end of 2021, the company plans to add more than 500 full-time jobs and create more than 1,800 seasonal positions across the state in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  