Amazon Plans to Build Four Operations Sites in Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Industrial, Southeast

Amazon plans to break ground on a new Birmingham delivery station this month at Capital Park at Westport.

HUNTSVILLE, MONTGOMERY AND BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has unveiled plans to build four new operations sites in Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham. The company will build two new fulfillment centers in Huntsville, a receiving center in Montgomery and a delivery station in Birmingham.

In Huntsville, Amazon recently opened a fulfillment center that allows Amazon employees to pick, pack and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment or rugs. Additionally, the 1 million-square-foot facility uses technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment. In 2022, Amazon plans to open another new fulfillment center in Huntsville. The 1 million-square-foot facility will be designed to receive, store and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances and will also use advance technologies and energy-efficient PIT equipment. The facility will provide more than 250 full-time jobs, according to Amazon.

Also in 2022, Amazon plans open an inbound cross-dock facility in Montgomery. The 650,000-square-foot facility will be used to receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers. The property will provide more than 500 full-time jobs, according to the retailer.

Lastly, Amazon plans to break ground on a new Birmingham delivery station this month at Capital Park at Westport. Capital Park at Westport received an AdvantageSite designation, which means the community development organization successfully completed a comprehensive site documentation process. Located north of Hyundai Boulevard between Interstate 65 and Highway 31, the facility is 4.5 miles from the Montgomery Regional Airport. The new station is expected to cost about $100 million in capital investments.

This is not the first time that Amazon has expanded in the state. In May 2021, the internet retailer announced its plans to open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Huntsville. Amazon has created over 9,000 jobs in Alabama and has invested more than $1 billion in the state’s infrastructure and compensation to employees. By the end of 2021, the company plans to add more than 500 full-time jobs and create more than 1,800 seasonal positions across the state in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.