Amazon Plans to Create 3,500 New Jobs by Expanding Six U.S. Tech Hubs

SEATTLE — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to create 3,500 new tech and corporate jobs across six cities with the expansion of its Tech Hubs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York, Phoenix and San Diego. The Seattle-based e-commerce company will invest more than $1.4 billion in the new offices, which will host teams supporting businesses across the company.

The Tech Hub and corporate office expansions include:

Adding more than 100,000 square feet of space and 600 tech and corporate roles at the company’s existing Dallas Tech Hub in North Dallas.

The acquisition of more than 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit and the addition of 100 jobs.

An expansion of 20,000 square feet of office space and 100 jobs at the Denver Tech Hub.

The opening of a 630,000-square-foot office, creating 2,000 new jobs, in New York City at the former Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building.

A 90,000-square-foot expansion at the Phoenix Tech Hub allowing for more than 500 new jobs.

The addition of more than 40,000 square feet of office space at the San Diego Tech Hub for the creation of 200 new jobs.

Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh. The company plans to hire for an array of roles from cloud infrastructure architects and software engineers to data scientists, product managers and user experience designers.