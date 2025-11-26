Amazon Plans to Invest $15B to Build New Data Center Campuses in Northern Indiana

INDIANA — Amazon has unveiled plans to invest an estimated $15 billion in northern Indiana to build new data center campuses to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies. The company says that generative AI is driving increased demand for advanced cloud infrastructure and compute power. The investment is in addition to the $11 billion investment announced last year in St. Joseph County and will expand Amazon’s infrastructure to new sites across Indiana. The new project will add 2.4 gigawatts of data center capacity in the region. The investment is expected to create more than 1,100 new high-skilled jobs while supporting thousands of other jobs in the data center supply chain.

Amazon has partnered with NIPSCO to power its data centers. Through its newly created subsidiary NIPSCO Generation LLC, Amazon will pay fees to use existing power lines and cover the costs for any new power plants, power lines or equipment needed to serve the data center project without additional cost to local residents and businesses.

These cloud computing and AI innovation campuses join Amazon’s operations footprint across Indiana that now includes 15 fulfillment and sortation centers, 11 delivery stations and data centers in New Carlisle, Ind. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $31.3 billion in the state, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.