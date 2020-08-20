Amazon Plans to Open 11 New Fulfillment Centers Across Metro Phoenix by Year’s End

AVONDALE, CHANDLER, GOODYEAR, MESA, PHOENIX AND TEMPE, ARIZ. — Seattle-based Amazon plans to open 11 new sites across the Phoenix metro area by year-end 2020 to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations.

Amazon expects the new properties will create more than 3,000 new full- and part-time jobs.

The new sites include seven delivery stations, which power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, and two additional facilities that support fulfillment operations in Avondale, Chandler, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix and Tempe.

Additionally, the company’s first cross-dock facility in Arizona is slated to open by year’s end in Phoenix, creating 1,000 full-time positions. The 600,000-square-foot building will support customer fulfillment by receiving large orders of inventory and redistributing products to fulfilment centers across the company’s operations networks.

Construction is also underway on an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Goodyear. Expected to open by year’s end, the facility will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs where employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers.

Next year, Amazon will launch additional sites to support customer fulfillment and operations, including a cross-dock facility in Goodyear and a delivery station in Surprise, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the West Valley.

These announcements follow Amazon’s recently unveiled plan to expand the company’s Phoenix Tech Hub at 100 Mill, which will add more than 500 new jobs.