Amazon Signs 202,421 SF Industrial Lease in Ventura County, California

The property features 24-foot ceiling clearance, a fenced yard, and parking for up to 405 cars.

MOORPARK, CALIF. — Amazon has signed a long-term lease to occupy a 202,421-square-foot industrial building in the Ventura County submarket of Moorpark, about 48 miles northwest of Los Angeles. DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, along with Donald J. Thordarson Inc., secured the lease on behalf of the owner, Transwestern Development Co. Transwestern also manages the building. Cushman & Wakefield represented Amazon in the lease negotiations.

The property features 16 dock-high positions, a clear height of 24 feet and a secure fenced yard with parking that can accommodate up to 405 cars. The location offers close proximity to California State Routes 118 and 23, providing ease-of-access throughout the Southern California region. The asset was recently refurbished, providing the tenant with the necessary space for its last-mile operations.