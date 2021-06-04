REBusinessOnline

Amazon Signs 360,000 SF Industrial Lease in Rutherford, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

Highland-Cross-Rutherford-New-Jersey

Highland Cross in Rutherford New Jersey is expected to be complete in early 2022.

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has signed a 360,000-square-foot industrial lease at Highland Cross, a last-mile warehouse project under construction in the Northern New Jersey community of Rutherford. Lincoln Equities Group is developing Highland Cross, which will feature a cross-dock configuration, 70-plus dock high doors and 80-plus trailer parking stalls. Ford & Associates is designing the project, and RC Andersen LLC is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2022. Jason Goldman of KBC Advisors represented Amazon in the lease negotiations. Lincoln Equities Group, which recently received $115 million in construction financing for the project, was represented internally.

