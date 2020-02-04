REBusinessOnline

Amazon Signs 419,626 SF Industrial Lease at Eastpoint Distribution Center in East Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

Amazon will utilize a 12-acre parcel for van, truck and car parking at Eastpoint Distribution Center in east Dallas.

DALLAS — Amazon has signed a 419,626-square-foot, 10-year industrial lease at Eastpoint Distribution Center, located at 8901 Forney Road in east Dallas. Freight company Shippers most recently occupied the rail-served property, which also offers proximity to Interstates 30 and 635. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dalfen Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Keiser and Dan Mulford of CBRE represented Amazon. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant will utilize an onsite 12-acre parcel for van, truck and car parking, according to Dalfen Industrial.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020