Amazon Signs 419,626 SF Industrial Lease at Eastpoint Distribution Center in East Dallas

Amazon will utilize a 12-acre parcel for van, truck and car parking at Eastpoint Distribution Center in east Dallas.

DALLAS — Amazon has signed a 419,626-square-foot, 10-year industrial lease at Eastpoint Distribution Center, located at 8901 Forney Road in east Dallas. Freight company Shippers most recently occupied the rail-served property, which also offers proximity to Interstates 30 and 635. Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Dalfen Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Keiser and Dan Mulford of CBRE represented Amazon. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant will utilize an onsite 12-acre parcel for van, truck and car parking, according to Dalfen Industrial.