REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Build 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Republic, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

REPUBLIC, MO. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open a fulfillment center in Republic, about 14 miles southwest of Springfield. Construction of the 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2021. Upon completion, Amazon expects to create more than 500 full-time jobs. Employees will pick, pack and ship bulky or lager-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri and invested more than $780 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  