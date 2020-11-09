Amazon to Build 1 MSF Fulfillment Center in Republic, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

REPUBLIC, MO. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open a fulfillment center in Republic, about 14 miles southwest of Springfield. Construction of the 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2021. Upon completion, Amazon expects to create more than 500 full-time jobs. Employees will pick, pack and ship bulky or lager-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 4,500 jobs in Missouri and invested more than $780 million across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.