Amazon to Build 650,000 SF Fulfillment Center Near Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

HENRICO, VA. — Amazon plans to build a new robotics fulfillment center on 119 acres in Henrico, about 11 miles from Richmond. The Seattle-based company expects to create 1,000 new jobs at the facility, which is set to open in 2022. The multi-story, 650,000-square-foot property will be situated next to Richmond Raceway.

In 2006, Amazon launched its first Virginia fulfillment operations in Sterling. Last year, Amazon started plans on a robotics fulfillment center in Suffolk and a processing center in Chesapeake, which are both expected to launch later this year. Since 2010, Amazon’s investments have contributed an additional $17.5 billion to Virginia’s economy, according to the company.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority, The Port of Virginia and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the new Amazon facility.

