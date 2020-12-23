REBusinessOnline

Amazon to Build First Fulfillment Center in South Dakota

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Amazon.com Inc. has unveiled plans to open its first fulfillment center in the state of South Dakota. The 640,000-square-foot development will be located in Sioux Falls and is expected to open in 2022. Amazon expects to create 1,000 full-time jobs at the facility. Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $1 million in South Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state.

