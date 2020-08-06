Amazon to Develop 600,000 SF Fulfillment Center, Last Mile Facility Near Tampa

Amazon expects to open a 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Temple Terrace, Fla., in 2021.

TEMPLE TERRACE AND LUTZ, FLA. — Amazon will develop a 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Temple Terrace. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant expects the facility to open in 2021 and house 750 full-time employees. Employees at the site will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys. In addition, Amazon will hire for roles in human resources, operations management, safety, security, finance and information technology. Temple Terrace is located 17 miles northeast of Tampa International Airport and 10 miles northeast of downtown Tampa.

Additionally, Amazon plans to open a last-mile delivery center in Lutz, which is about 10 miles north of Temple Terrace, Fla. The Lutz delivery station is also anticipated to open in 2021.